Boy, 2, throws tantrum during encounter with Queen Elizabeth

LONDON (AP) — A 2-year-old boy in England wasn’t very impressed with a chance to meet Queen Elizabeth and showed it by throwing a tantrum in front of her majesty.

Little Alfie Lun was set to hand the queen flowers at the unveiling of a new war memorial in London on Thursday. Instead, he wriggled out of his mother’s arms and attempted to sit on the ground. Eventually his mom was able to pick Alfie up again and he reluctantly handed the queen the bouquet.

The 90-year-old queen is also a great-grandmother and didn’t appear fazed by the meltdown. She smiled at the boy and his parents throughout the encounter.