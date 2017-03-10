3/10 Pet Connection: Chris

Web staff Published: Updated:

CHRIS, 7 month neutered male Hound/Smooth Collie mix. A sweet, lovable boy who enjoys being with people. Chris is great with other dogs, although he does play a bit rough. too active for most cats. Crate trained, housebroken if supervised.

He has a great personality considering his age…..Loves to snuggle with you….give kisses or rub noses…pretty neat. Loved seeing him…..I had his siblings on Pet connection a while back. He is the last one left…come on folks….

Companion Animal Placement Program 518-376-1043

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s