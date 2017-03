(NEWS10) – 20 years ago Thursday, one of the most notorious unsolved murders in the music world.

Rapper “The Notorious B-I-G” was killed in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles.

The murder of Biggie Smalls, whose real name was Christopher Wallace, came just six months after rival Tupac Shakur was also killed in a drive-by in Las Vegas.

Tuapc’s murder was also unsolved. ATV series about the shooting is in production for the USA Network.

BET is running a special tribute to Biggie all day today.