Three suspects arraigned on Murder charge in Amsterdam shooting death

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three of four suspects were arraigned in Amsterdam City Court Thursday evening after a fatal shooting.

All three suspects were charged with Second Degree Murder in connection to Alex Martuscello’s death. The 23-year old was found shot to death just beyond the front door of his Glen Avenue apartment.

There was a lot of emotion from family members of the suspects as they watched their sons get taken away by police.

The three suspects are all from Amsterdam. They are 19-year-old Christopher Malave, 18-year-old Raymond Matros and a 16-year old.

The fourth suspect was not arraigned because police said that’s the direction the investigation is headed.

After the arraignment, family members of one of the suspect’s held each other and cried. The mother was extremely emotional.

All three were sent to Montgomery County Jail without bail.

Police will hold a press conference Friday morning to release the newest details.