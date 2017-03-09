5 injured in ax attack at German station; 1 arrest

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — A man was arrested after injuring five people with an ax at Duesseldorf’s main train station late Thursday, police said, correcting earlier police reports of two arrests.

A spokeswoman for Duesseldorf police Anja Kynast told The Associated Press that the man arrested was also injured. She was unable to say how serious any of the injuries were.

Earlier, a spokesman for federal police, who are usually in charge of policing train stations, had said two people were arrested and further attackers might be on the run.

Kynast says officers are searching the station and its surroundings, but that they do not have concrete information about further attackers at this stage.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s