Schodack Central School District names new superintendent

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schodack Central School District has named Jason Chevrier as their new superintendent.

Chevrier, who served for the last year as the district’s director of curriculum, takes over for Lee Bordick who has served the past year as interim superintendent.

Bordick took the reigns last summer following the tragic and sudden death of Bob Horan, who died while on vacation on the 4th of July last year.

“I am truly honored to be selected Superintendent of Schodack Central School District. We have such talented faculty and staff who take good care of our kids. We’ve got a wonderful community that is so supportive of our schools. I look forward to continuing to help make sure our students have the best education possible,” said Mr. Chevrier.

Chevrier and Horan worked together at the school district for the past 11 years.