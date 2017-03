ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are trying to identify a man they say slapped a 13-year-old boy inside a convenience store in Rotterdam.

The incident was captured on security camera.

On the video, you can see the man confronts two children. Police say it was for something that happened outside the Sunoco Store on Burdeck Street.

The man is accused of slapping the teen and nearly hits the other child.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518) 630-0911.