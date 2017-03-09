NYSP troopers complete 4-day training course to help investigate hate crimes

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Since last fall, New York State Police say it has received more than 60 reports of hate crimes.

In a given year, the department receives between 15 and 20 reports.

To help address the increase in hate crime reports, Governor Andrew Cuomo called for the creation of a Hate-Crime Task Force.

On Thursday, troopers from around the state completed a four-day training course specifically geared toward investigating hate crimes.

For 46 troopers, it was a refresher course, but new for 40 men in uniform. This now doubles the number of troopers trained to investigate hate crimes in the state.

The program is now part of annual training which is covered under the State Police Training budget.