NYSCOPBA: 3 officers injured at Hudson Correctional Facility

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three officers at the Hudson Correctional Facility were injured after an alleged altercation with an unruly inmate.

NYSCOBPA says it started when 17-year-old inmate Ulyse Lugo refused to do what one of the officers said then attacked him when that officer tried to restrain him.

Two other officers jumped in to try to subdue Lugo but say Lugo continued to fight.

One of the officers suffered a broken ankle during the struggle.

Michael Mazzella, Mid-Hudson Region Vice President, released this statement:

“On the same day the Governor issues a press release on “Raise The Age” and implies that 16 and 17 year old convicted felons are being abused by prison staff, three of our members were injured in a violent attack by a 17 year old alleged gang member. The Governor chose to describe many of the 16 and 17 year olds as non-violent offenders. I would argue that Inmate Lugo, who was arrested as part of a large takedown of a violent gang in the Bronx, does not fit into that category! The fact is our members are getting attacked at a historic rate and deserve support, not the convicted criminals.”