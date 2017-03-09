NY Senate Democrats calling for proper healthcare

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Senate Democrats in New York are calling out Republicans in their chamber for failing to act to ensure all New Yorkers have proper healthcare.

The conference introduced legislation this week they say will protect everyone.

“We are in the midst of experiencing a calamity out of Washington D.C in our country,” Senator Democratic Deputy Leader Micael Gianaris, said.

As Congress continues to debate the future of healthcare for the country, New York Senate Democrats say they will not stand still as the debate continues.

“We here are united against any repeal of the affordable care act, that should be clear,” Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Senate Democratic Leader, said.

Senate Democrats say they have the answer for the 3.6 million New Yorkers currently enrolled in the state’s health exchange under the Affordable Care Act.

The conference is backing legislation that creates a brand new healthcare network that anyone in New York could join.

It would be funded by the state and not affected by any changes in Washington.

So if the Affordable Care Act is repealed, millions would still have health insurance.

“With all that’s happening Washington I think there is more interest and more urgent need than ever before,” Assembly Health Chair Dick Gottfried said.

Senate Democrats are fighting a tough battle, being in the minority, but they have the support of the Assembly’s health chair, in the majority.

“Because of the enormous administrative savings we get by taking insurance companies out of the picture, 98 percent of New Yorkers would be paying less than they are today.”

Under the proposal, you’d still see the same doctor you do now, but supporters argue you’d end up paying less out of pocket for visits and prescriptions because you’d have one set price compared to competing insurance companies.

The new healthcare system could see movement in the Assembly, but Senate Republicans say it’s unlikely they’ll sign off on the package.