Man being sentenced for involvement in the beating death of Lansingburgh couple

TROY, NY (NEWS10) – One of the two men accused of beating an elderly couple to death back in 2014 will learn his fate in court.

Prosecutors say Jacob Heimroth and Daniel Reuter were high on Cocaine when they broke into the Lansingburgh home of Allen and Maria Lockrow and beat them to death with a metal bat and brick.

Reuter, who is expected to be sentenced Thursday, accepted a plea deal for his involvement. The deal stipulated that he testify against his accomplice.

Heimroth was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Reuter is expected to be sentenced to 40 years behind bars.

