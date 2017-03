ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SEFCU and Tyler Technologies visited students at the Arbor Hill Elementary School to donate books.

They delivered 350 books and a new bookcase for each classroom.

“If we can make a change that will spread from generation to generation to generation,” Michael Castellana, President of SEFCU, said.

The donation supports the school’s effort to encourage children to start reading at a young age.