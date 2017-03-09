Lickety Split ice cream shop opening for 2017 season

EAST GREENBUSH, NY (NEWS10) – Lickety Split ice cream shop will be opening next week for the beginning of the 2017 season.
The official start date is next Wednesday March 15.
Lickety Split is located on 589 Columbia Turnpike in East Greenbush.
