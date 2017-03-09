$60M in funding announced to upgrade local water, wastewater systems in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York is receiving $60 million in funding to upgrade local water and wastewater systems in the state.

According to the governor’s office, the funding will provide much-needed assistance for 12 drinking water projects and five wastewater projects in Upstate New York.

“This funding will provide critical infrastructure support to towns, villages, and cities across New York, as well as lay the foundation for future growth,” Governor Cuomo said. “By making strong investments in clean water infrastructure in these communities, we will help to secure a more sustainable, more prosperous and healthier New York for all.”

Capital District

Albany Municipal Water Finance Authority (Albany County) – $6.3 million ($837,500 NYS Water Grant, $450,000 Greene Innovation Grant, $4 million zero-interest loan, and $1 million from other sources to finance costs associated with the planning, design and construction of the Beaver Creek Sewershed Overflow Abatement & Flood Mitigation project

Central New York

Village of East Syracuse (Onondaga County) – $1.5 million ($370,835 NYS Water Grant, and a $1.1 million zero-interest loan) to finance costs associated with the planning, design and construction of phase 2 of the Village of East Syracuse Infiltration/Inflow Correction and Sanitary Sewer Overflow Mitigation Project

Finger Lakes

Village of Elba (Genesee County) – $3.5 million ($2.1 million NYS Water Grant, and $1.4 million in other funds) to connect to the Genesee County Water Supply, install a new pressure reducing valve, decommission the Chapel Street Well, and rehabilitate the Village’s finished water storage tank. The project will also include the replacement of approximately 21,000 feet of aged water main with new water mains and appurtenances.

Mid-Hudson

Village of Cold Spring (Putnam County) – $875,000 ($437,500 zero-interest loan, and a $437,500 low-interest loan) to finance costs associated with the planning, design and construction to rehabilitate and upgrade the Village of Cold Spring’s sewage collection system in the Fair & Market Street area of the Village

Mohawk Valley

Village of Cobleskill (Schoharie County) – $5 million ($2.9 million NYS Water Grant, $433,400 zero-interest loan, $866,800 low-interest loan, and $800,000 from other sources) to install a new storage tank and expanded clear well capacity, water main replacements, and upgrades to the booster station and plant controls

North Country

Town of Crown Point (Essex County) – $2.8 million ($1.7 million NYS Water Grant, and a $1.1 million zero-interest loan) to install a new well and replace existing distribution mains which have reached the end of their useful life

Southern Tier

Village of Sidney (Delaware County) – $9.4 million ($3 million NYS Water Grant, a $5.9 million zero-interest loan, and $554,500 from other sources) to improve source water quality by developing new wells, and/or providing the existing two wells with a treatment system. Additionally, water mains with poor pressure and frequent breaks will be replaced and meters will be installed on all remaining unmetered services.

Western New York

Village of Middleport: (Niagara County) – $2.9 million ($725,000 NYS Water Grant, and a $2.2. million zero-interest loan) to finance costs associated with the planning, design and construction of the Village’s Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvement project

The governor’s office says New York State leads the nation with the largest annual investment in water-quality infrastructure of any state.