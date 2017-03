Coconut is a happy boy who would love to snuggle with you or lay on the couch. He is a 6 year old shih tzu mix who loves to give kisses. He is playful with other dogs and does not seem to mind cats at all. He likes going for walks or running outside in the yard. When he falls in love with you, he wants to be with you all time. He will bring endless smiles to you with his fun loving ways.

Free to be me Rescue 518-956-1804