Vt. man to be charged with Murder in stabbing death of Arlington woman

ARLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – An arrest has been made in the murder of an elderly woman in Arlington, Vt.

Timothy Butler, 31, of Sunderland, Vt., was arrested on Wednesday by Vermont State Troopers while in a vehicle at the Arlington Recreation Park on Route 7A in Arlington. He was arrested in the death of 81-year-old Helen Jones.

Jones’s body was found on January 4 at her home in Arlington. An autopsy found she died from multiple stab wounds.

Butler was taken to Marble Valley Correctional Facility without bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 2 p.m. Thursday at Bennington County Superior Court on the charges of First Degree Murder and Burglary.