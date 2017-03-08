Tim Kaine’s son arrested protesting against pro-Trump rally

The Associated Press Published:
This photo provided by the Ramsay County Sheriff's Offfice in St. Paul, Minn., shows Linwood Kaine, the youngest son of U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine. Kaine was one of several people arrested Saturday, March 4, 2017, during a counter protest at a rally in support of President Donald Trump at the State Capitol rotunda in St. Paul. (Ramsay County Sheriff's Office via AP)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The youngest son of U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, who was Hillary Clinton’s running mate last year, was one of six people arrested during a counterprotest of a Minnesota rally in support of President Donald Trump.

The protesters clashed with hundreds of Trump supporters who gathered at the state Capitol rotunda in St. Paul last Saturday for one of several pro-Trump rallies held throughout the country.

St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders said Wednesday that Linwood Kaine, of Minneapolis, and four other people were suspected of lighting a smoke bomb inside the Capitol. He says the 24-year-old ran from the scene and was arrested about a block away after he resisted arrest, was sprayed with a chemical irritant and was taken to the ground.

Linder says he doesn’t know the circumstances surrounding the sixth arrest, which was made by state troopers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s