Teachers union pays tribute to woman whose husband allegedly threw gasoline and set her on fire

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s statewide teachers union says the burning death of a teacher’s aide underscores its commitment to educating members about domestic violence.

Authorities say Elizabeth Gonzalez died after her husband allegedly threw gasoline on her and set her on fire over the weekend.

Karen Magee, president of New York State United Teachers, says Gonzalez was a member of the Schenectady Federation of Teachers. Her death came on the heels of a union conference on women’s priorities that included a discussion about domestic violence.

Magee says NYSUT will pay tribute to Gonzalez in hopes of raising awareness of the threat, as well as how to get help.

Police say Antonio Bargallo is being held without bail in his wife’s death. It couldn’t be determined Tuesday whether he has a lawyer.