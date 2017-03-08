Teachers union pays tribute to woman whose husband allegedly threw gasoline and set her on fire

The Associated Press Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s statewide teachers union says the burning death of a teacher’s aide underscores its commitment to educating members about domestic violence.

Authorities say Elizabeth Gonzalez died after her husband allegedly threw gasoline on her and set her on fire over the weekend.

Karen Magee, president of New York State United Teachers, says Gonzalez was a member of the Schenectady Federation of Teachers. Her death came on the heels of a union conference on women’s priorities that included a discussion about domestic violence.

Magee says NYSUT will pay tribute to Gonzalez in hopes of raising awareness of the threat, as well as how to get help.

Police say Antonio Bargallo is being held without bail in his wife’s death. It couldn’t be determined Tuesday whether he has a lawyer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s