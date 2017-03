SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy will be taking up aging infrastructure in the Electric City.

He will testify before the House Water and Environmental subcommittee.

It’san ongoing effort the mayor has undertaken to improve the city’s water and sewer infrastructure.

He’ll be testifying on behalf of the U.S. Conference of Mayors regarding the challenges Schenectady and other cities are facing.