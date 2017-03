ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany man accused of modifying a flare gun into a pistol has pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

Jah-Juan Davis, 26, faces eight years in prison when he’s sentenced.

He was connected to a shooting that happened on Mohawk Street back in September.

Two victims were not harmed and Davis was later arrested on Clinton Avenue. Police say he had a loaded flare gun in hand that had been modified into a .22 caliber pistol.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in May.