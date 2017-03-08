Hoosick Falls tables PFOA agreement again

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The battle continues in Hoosick Falls over an unpopular settlement over the PFOA contamination.

The roughly million dollar settlement between the village and Saint Gobain and Honeywell has not been received well by the community.

Residents are particularly taking issue with the line that states the village can not sue the companies for any claims now or in the future.

Mayor Borge said he supports the agreement but says the board once again tabled taking any further action, and no date has been set for further discussion.