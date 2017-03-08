Heroin, prescription drug overdose deaths spike in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – A new report by Vermont’s Health Department shows that drug overdoses from both heroin and prescription drugs spiked in the state last year.

The report was released to the Vermont Legislature last week. Last year, 104 people died from prescription drug overdoses, up from 66 in 2015. According to previous annual overdose reports, the overdose deaths in 2016 were the highest in at least the past decade.