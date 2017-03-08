Here’s how you can get free help with your taxes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Free tax assistance services are scheduled across New York state over the next few weeks.
According to the governor’s office, at these events, Tax Department volunteers will be available to help low and middle-income taxpayers file their taxes online for free ahead of the April 18 deadline.
New York taxpayers with adjusted gross household incomes of $64,000 or less in 2016 qualify to file their return using free online software at the events.
New York City
Saturday, March 11
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Opportunities for a Better Tomorrow
280 Wyckoff Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11237
Monday, April 3
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Brooklyn Public Library – Dekalb Branch
790 Bushwick Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11221
Long Island
Friday, March 31
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Huntington Opportunity Research Center
1264 New York Avenue
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Capital Region
Saturday, March 25
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Empire State Plaza Concourse
Albany, NY 12210
Central NY
Wednesday, March 22
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Cortland Free Library
32 Church Street
Cortland, NY 13045
Thursday, March 23
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Huntington Memorial Library
62 Chestnut Street
Oneonta, NY 13820
Tuesday, March 28
1 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Southeast Steuben County Library
300 Nasser Civic Center Plaza
Corning, NY 14830
North Country
Wednesday, April 5
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Ogdensburg Public Library
312 Washington Street
Ogdensburg, NY 13669
Thursday, April 6
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Plattsburgh Public Library
19 Oak Street
Plattsburgh, NY 12901
Western NY
Thursday, March 30
1 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Olean Public Library
134 North Second Street
Olean, NY 14760
Eligible taxpayers can help ensure a successful filing experience by bringing the proper documents with them to this free filing event, including a copy of last year’s tax return, driver license or state-issued ID, Form W-2, and Social Security numbers. Review a full list of documents to bring on the Tax Department’s website at www.tax.ny.gov/fsa
Taxpayers with adjusted gross household income of $64,000 or less who can’t attend a free-filing event can access free software at www.tax.ny.gov to file both their federal and state tax returns for free (search: free file).