Here’s how you can get free help with your taxes

Related Coverage Driver’s license required to file taxes in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Free tax assistance services are scheduled across New York state over the next few weeks.

According to the governor’s office, at these events, Tax Department volunteers will be available to help low and middle-income taxpayers file their taxes online for free ahead of the April 18 deadline.

New York taxpayers with adjusted gross household incomes of $64,000 or less in 2016 qualify to file their return using free online software at the events.

New York City

Saturday, March 11

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Opportunities for a Better Tomorrow

280 Wyckoff Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11237

Monday, April 3

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Brooklyn Public Library – Dekalb Branch

790 Bushwick Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11221

Long Island

Friday, March 31

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Huntington Opportunity Research Center

1264 New York Avenue

Huntington Station, NY 11746

Capital Region

Saturday, March 25

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Empire State Plaza Concourse

Albany, NY 12210

Central NY

Wednesday, March 22

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cortland Free Library

32 Church Street

Cortland, NY 13045

Thursday, March 23

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Huntington Memorial Library

62 Chestnut Street

Oneonta, NY 13820

Tuesday, March 28

1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Southeast Steuben County Library

300 Nasser Civic Center Plaza

Corning, NY 14830

North Country

Wednesday, April 5

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Ogdensburg Public Library

312 Washington Street

Ogdensburg, NY 13669

Thursday, April 6

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Plattsburgh Public Library

19 Oak Street

Plattsburgh, NY 12901

Western NY

Thursday, March 30

1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Olean Public Library

134 North Second Street

Olean, NY 14760

Eligible taxpayers can help ensure a successful filing experience by bringing the proper documents with them to this free filing event, including a copy of last year’s tax return, driver license or state-issued ID, Form W-2, and Social Security numbers. Review a full list of documents to bring on the Tax Department’s website at www.tax.ny.gov/fsa

Taxpayers with adjusted gross household income of $64,000 or less who can’t attend a free-filing event can access free software at www.tax.ny.gov to file both their federal and state tax returns for free (search: free file).