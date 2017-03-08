Fourth Street home in Troy to be demolished after being destroyed by fire; road closures in effect

TROY, NY (NEWS10) – There are some road closures to be aware of as a building is expected to be torn down after a fire.

Parking restrictions and road closures will be in effect on Fourth Street in Troy between Ferry Street and Division Street. The closures will be begin 8:30 Wednesday morning.

This comes after a fire gutted a home on Fourth Street Tuesday. The city says they are expecting the building to be torn down some time on Wednesday.

Everyone was able to get out safely but the cause of the fire is still unknown.