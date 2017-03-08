Former village official sentencing to 8 years in prison for possessing child porn

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The former public works superintendent in the village of Cambridge was sentenced to eight years in prison for possessing child pornography.

According to the Department of Justice, the sentence was issued after Michael Telford, 47, pleaded guilty to a three-count indictment charging him with distributing, receiving, and possessing child pornography.

The judge also ordered a 20-year supervised release after Telford is released from prison. He will also be ordered to register as a sex-offender.

The DOJ says as part of his guilty plea, Telford admitted that on December 27, 2013, he used an online chat program to exchange videos including child pornography with a person in the United Kingdom; that between April 24, 2015 and June 4, 2015, he received video files containing child pornography using an online chat program; and that he saved child pornography on two digital devices.

This case was investigated by HSI and the New York State Police, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Solomon B. Shinerock.