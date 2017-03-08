Don’t forget to stretch, drink water before exercising

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Spring is right around the corner, which for some means getting active and exercising.

It’s important to prepare your body before getting started, by stretching and hydrating.

Doctors at the Joint Chiropractic Clinic say there are two main reasons for workout injuries; either you have poor posture, or you do too much too fast.

When you’re getting started exercising it’s important to start off with the basics of stretching to maintain your flexibility for better mobility.

Static stretches are slow and extended, ballistic stretches get your blood flowing; the kind you choose depends on what you’re about to do, and your physical condition.

Local chiropractor, Brian Sweeney says you should be stretching before and after your workout to avoid stiffness in your muscles and joints.

“You are going to take those tissues that you are about to use, and you are going to get the blood flowing through them and oxygen,” Brian Sweeney, Joint Chiropractic Chiropractor, said. “You’re going to prepare them for use, in other words, increase elasticity and so that they do what you want them to do when it’s time to go.”

You should take a break if you feel extremely sore and exhausted, or if you experience intense physical discomfort. Know your limits!