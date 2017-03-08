DA Joel Abelove challenging Gov. Cuomo’s executive order dealing with police, unarmed civilians

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County District Attorney is challenging an executive order by Governor Cuomo regarding dealing interactions between police and unarmed civilians.

According to the Times Union, DA Joel Abelove is challenging the governor’s order signed in 2015 that gives the attorney general the authority to intervene in those cases.

He’s asked the state’s DA Association for support in this effort.

The proposed action comes as Abelove’s handling of a deadly police shooting in Troy is under investigation by Attorney General Eric Schneiderman which was authorized by the governor.