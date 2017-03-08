Burlington residents vote in favor of a $15 minimum wage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) – Residents in Burlington, Vermont, are in favor of a $15 minimum wage.

They voted to support the wage on an advisory ballot Tuesday by a vote of 5,004-1,618. The Burlington Free Press reports activists hoped a strong showing of support would encourage the Legislature to pass a bill raising the state wage.

The state minimum wage is currently $10 an hour. It will increase to $10.50 in 2018.

Both the Vermont Senate and House are considering bills that would raise the wage. Republican Gov. Phil Scott has voiced his opposition to the idea.