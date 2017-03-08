Bennington Police investigating body found partially submerged in water

Web Staff Published:

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Bennington Police Department is investigating a body found behind a residence on Pleasant Street.

Police say when they arrived they found the 20-year-old Nickolas Seaman’s body in the water with the lower torso submerged. Officers removed the Seaman’s body when they determined he was still breathing.

He was transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center where police say he was pronounced dead.

Seamans body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington, Vermont to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bennington Police at (802)-442-1030.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s