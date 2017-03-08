Bennington Police investigating body found partially submerged in water

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Bennington Police Department is investigating a body found behind a residence on Pleasant Street.

Police say when they arrived they found the 20-year-old Nickolas Seaman’s body in the water with the lower torso submerged. Officers removed the Seaman’s body when they determined he was still breathing.

He was transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center where police say he was pronounced dead.

Seamans body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington, Vermont to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bennington Police at (802)-442-1030.