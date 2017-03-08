AARP wants NY to have state-run savings option

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nearly 3.5 million New Yorkers are currently not offered a retirement plan through their work.

AARP argues they should be.

Representatives stopped by the Capitol on Wednesday to ask lawmakers to approve a plan that would offer all New Yorkers a state-run retirement savings option.

The group brought with them 10,000 petitions from people across the state asking for such a plan.

AARP State Director Beth Finkel says this is the best part, this would not cost employers a penny.

“This is not about the government having to put in any matching money, this is about a mechanism to allow people to save for themselves,” Finkel said.

Recent surveys from AARP show 80 percent of small businesses believe lawmakers should approve a state-run retirement option for all employees.