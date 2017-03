ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – UAlbany received its largest donation ever and has some big plans to put it to use.

The $4 million donation will be used to grow the university’s new engineering program.

The school is also pushing for $60 million in capital funding to renovate the Schuyler Building into a permanent Engineering and Applied Sciences home.

The university says the anonymous donor was motivated by the belief in the impact of engineering at UAlbany and the local community.