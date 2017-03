Related Coverage Video gives inside look into major brawl at Spare Time in Halfmoon; 3 charged with Disorderly Conduct

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three more people are facing charges from a brawl that happened at a local bowling alley over the weekend.

Police say they charged Davion Davis, Richard Peterkin, and James Scott with inciting to riot.

According to police, they encouraged the crowd to disregard police instructions to disperse when the fight broke out at Spare Time Bowling Alley in Halfmoon.

A total of six people have been arrested.