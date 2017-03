WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman is facing charges after police say they were called to a home on Third Avenue for an alleged burglary and assault.

Police say once they arrived, the victim said Rebecca Valente, 32, of Cohoes, and another person forced their way inside the home.

They are accused of assaulting the victim and damaging property.

Police say Valente turned herself in after being contacted by officers.

She was arraigned and released after posting bail.