Rutland mayoral election: Find your polling place

Published:

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — The City of Rutland heads to the polls on Tuesday to choose their next mayor.

Incumbent Christopher Louras is running once again, challenged by city Councilor David Allaire, who also ran against Louras in the last two elections.

Downtown advocate Michael Coppinger and Rutland resident Kam Johnston are running for the position as well.

The campaign has been dominated by discussion of Mayor Louras’ plan to settle Syrian refugees in the city.

Polling places open at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday. Find your nearest polling location below.

Rutland (Ward 1) Godnick Center 1 Deer Street
Rutland (Ward 2) Christ the King School 60 South Main Street
Rutland (Ward 3) American Legion 33 Washington Street
Rutland (Ward 4) Calvary Bible Church 2 Meadow Lane
Rutland Town Rutland Town Elementary School/Town Hall 1612 Post Road/181 U.S. Route 4

 

