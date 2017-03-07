Police: Mom let 10-year-old drive, streamed it on Facebook

WTNH Published:

MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mom has been arrested after police say she let her child drive on public roads.

Police arrested 38-year-old Lisa Nussbaum of Monroe on Friday after several residents complained to police of a live streaming video on Facebook that showed a child driving a car.

Monroe police determined Nussbaum was recording her 10-year-old child driving a car on public roads throughout Monroe and was streaming it on her Facebook account.

Nussbaum is charged with risk of injury/impairing morals of a minor. She was released on a promise to appear and is due in court on March 10.

