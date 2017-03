SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police in Schenectady are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Guilderland Avenue.

The crash happened at around 4 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 50-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle has been detained and brought ot the police station for questioning.

The victim was transported to Albany Medical Center and is listed in serious condition.