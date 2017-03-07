Pancakes with a Purpose: Get a free short stack at IHOP for National Pancake Day

By Published: Updated:

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday is National Pancake Day, and to celebrate the delicious occasion IHOP has partnered with the Children’s Miracle Network to raise money for important programs all over the country, including right here in the Capital Region.

In honor of National Pancake Day participating IHOP locations are giving away free short stacks of their world famous buttermilk pancakes.

“Pancakes with a Purpose” aims to raise $3.5 million nationwide for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

Diners at the IHOP location in Clifton Park on Tuesday morning will get an extra fun bonus. Local firefighters will be helping out and offering tours of some very cool fire trucks.

Most locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and some locations will stay open late until 10 p.m.

So head on over to get your free short stack, but be sure to leave a donation if you can.

To find an IHOP location near you or to donate visit: http://www.ihoppancakeday.com

