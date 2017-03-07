NY state mechanic accused of using government credit for personal use facing felony charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A state-employed mechanic is facing multiple charges after he’s accused of using a government credit card to buy car parts and tires for his family and friends.

Daniel Sequin also accused of filing false paperwork and bought tires he would later return to try and cover up the thefts.

“This defendant shamelessly used his government position and resources to steal from taxpayers and support an illicit car parts supply line for friends and family,” said Inspector General Leahy Scott. “I will continue to use my office and the resources at my disposal to vigorously pursue anybody who violates the public trust and steals from taxpayers.”

The Inspector General and Office of General Services says Sequin stole $2,500 in parts over a three month period.

Sequin was arraigned in Albany City Court and released pending his reappearance in court on March 13.