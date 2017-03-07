Multiple crews battle fire on 4th Street in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple fire departments responded to a large fire that broke out in the early morning hours Tuesday on 4th Street in Troy.

The call came in just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for a fire in the three-story building on 4th Street.

Fire officials say the top two floors of the building were occupied, but everyone was able to make it out safely. The third floor of the building collapsed and Troy Fire Chief Tom Garret says he was forced to pull his crews out of the building due to the intense heat from the flames.

No injuries from the fire have been reported at this time.

Several other neighboring buildings have been evacuated as a precaution.

The fire is now out, but crews are still working to keep hot spots under control and investigating what sparked the flames.

News10 ABC will continue to bring you the latest details.