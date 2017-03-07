Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers set up kiosk as alternate outlet to receive anonymous tips

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local law enforcement have a new tool to get tips from the public.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is giving victims of crimes newfound hope. The nonprofit allows the public to anonymously report tips either through a 24-hour hotline or online. If your tip results in an arrest, then you will receive cash in return.

Now, Crime Stoppers is making more people aware of the outlet through kiosks.

“We can type up a template, whether it’s a public service announcement or a wanted person, and we can push it out right to the kiosk wherever it is,” Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Exec. Dir. Jim Glorioso said.

Glorioso said the kiosks provide a different way to offer a tip. By scanning a QR Code on a smartphone, you’re taken to a website to enter a tip.

Kiosk contains a QR Code. If u scan it w/ your phone, you're taken to a website where u can send in a tip. #MohawkValleyCrimestoppers @WTEN pic.twitter.com/dmaInKpY8e — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) March 8, 2017

“This is the way that we might be able to get information from somebody that’s afraid to say something,” he explained.

The kiosks may help provide answers in unsolved cases like the deaths of two goldendoodles, Kirby and Quigley, in February 2016 in the town of Florida. The dogs were shot and killed after their home was burglarized.

“They’re still out there,” the dogs’ owner Denise Krohn said. “I still can’t walk to my home alone. I still can’t sleep at night.”

In hopes of putting a face to the crime and getting some answers.

“Justice will be served, I think, soon,” the dogs’ owner Pat Krohn said.

A kiosk is currently at Gloversville City Hall. Crime Stoppers hopes to install more in high traffic places in the summer.