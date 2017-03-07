Lake George Watershed Coalition to administer 2 grants after director accused of fraud

Web Staff Published:

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Watershed Coalition has issued a statement after learning their director had been arrested on fraud charges.

Dave Decker is accused of using fake documents that brought in $69,000 from a federal grant.

As the investigation continues, other contracts awarded without a bidding process are under investigation.

On Tuesday, the Lake George Association announced that of the four open grants, they will administer two and the Park Commission will administer the other two.

A meeting is scheduled to ensure all paperwork is in order.

 

