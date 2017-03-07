Justice Center audit by NY Comptroller’s Office raises accountability questions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An audit of New York’s Justice Center raises questions on accountability.

The New York State Comptroller’s Office faulted the center’s records and says they were given limited access to records of abuse and neglect.

The review spanned three years. Auditors say, of the cases, they were able to look at, most seemed to focus more on due process given to people accused of abuse and neglect rather than ensuring people with developmental disabilities were protected.

According to the audit, three people found guilty of neglecting and abusing patients were not added to a list meant to keep them from getting another job in patient care.

It raises serious questions about whether the center’s safeguards are working to track offenders.

At the Capitol, people with disabilities are calling for changes.

“We have this center in a place that is supposed to protect people with disabilities and that goes back to having reliable well paid and well-trained staff,” Shameka Andrews, of Albany, said.

“People with disabilities and seniors are not being taken care of by the state,” Denise Figueroa, Exec Dir of Independent Living Center of Hudson Valley in Troy, said.

The Justice Center say they addressed data integrity issues, and are working to enhance their case tracking system.

They also argue auditors were given unfettered access to all investigative records that they could release under law.

According to the New York State Comptroller’s Office, that only makes up eight percent of abuse and neglect reports.

Cases which center staff first reviewed before giving auditors access.

The Justice Center says they don’t release unfounded reports of abuse and neglect to protect both victim’s privacy and source’s confidentiality. That means any allegation the center deems unproven is not reviewed by another agency.

Full statement from the Justice Center regarding the audit:

“The Justice Center provided state auditors with access to all investigative records and information permitted to be disclosed under state law. To suggest otherwise ignores the strong confidentiality provisions that limit access to investigative records in cases in which allegations of abuse or neglect are unsubstantiated. With regard to the Comptroller’s findings and recommendations– it bears noting that while the audit was still underway, the Justice Center implemented controls and upgraded its incident management system to address data integrity issues identified in the report. The agency is currently working with the Office of Information Technology Services (ITS) to enhance its ability to report data maintained in the Vulnerable Persons’ Central Register, the Justice Center’s statutorily-mandated case tracking system.”