Facebook to host final judging of NY coding contest

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Facebook will host the final judging of the Making College Possible Coding Challenge on Friday at its New York office.

According to the governor’s office, the challenge invited students from SUNY and CUNY schools to build a mobile app or website to share information about the Excelsior Scholarship.

This is the first scholarship in the nation to make public college tuition free for New York working-and-middle class families.

“New York’s spirit of innovation and creativity is on full display in its world-class public university system and in this one-of-a-kind competition,” Governor Cuomo said. “The ideas each student team will bring to this final judging are shining examples of the ways technology and education intersect, and a great way to share information about college affordability and accessibility.

As part of the final judging, five challenge finalists will pitch their products to a panel of New York’s business and technology leaders, who will select the winning submission. Judges will include:

Neil Blumenthal, CEO & Co-Founder of Warby Parker

Jeanne Jang, Director of the IBM Innovation Lab

Jeff Reynar, Engineering Director, Facebook New York

Judith Spitz, Ph.D., Founding Program Director, Women in Technology and Entrepreneurship in New York, and former Chief Information Officer, Verizon

The governor’s office says more than 70 teams representing more than 370 students participated in the challenge. These five finalist teams were selected to advance to the final judging and pitch session. The five finalist teams and their college are:

Collegium – SUNY Albany

Campus Hive – SUNY Fredonia

Team Chepang – Stony Brook University

Fast Pass – Queens College

Team Knight – Queens College