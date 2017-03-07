CSX freight train carrying hazardous materials derails in Newburgh

The Associated Press Published:
Credit: Orange and Rockland County Fire/Facebook

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — A CSX freight train carrying hazardous materials has derailed in New York’s Hudson Valley.

The lead locomotive of the train ended up straddling both lanes of a two-lane road in Newburgh, 60 miles north of New York City.

State police say the train derailed after striking a vehicle or front-end loader.

CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle says there are no reports of any leaks or spills. He says the train was carrying sulfuric acid, sodium hydroxide, cardboard, corn oil and glass products when it derailed Tuesday afternoon.

Photos from the scene posted online by NBC show multiple tanker cars involved, power poles uprooted and a heavy police response.

It’s unknown if there are any injuries.

Orange County’s hazardous-materials team is responding.

