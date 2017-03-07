Colorful side effects reported after eating Peeps Oreos

An NBC4 employee was able to confirm both pink cookie-related side effects, in both himself and his children.

A Mondelēz International spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the colorful effects are due to the presence of the food coloring FD&C Red Number three.

“Certain foods can temporarily color the tongue and inside of the mouth. This is common with brightly colored products such as ice pops, gelatins and drink mixes, as well as with certain fruits and vegetables, including beets and cranberries,” Kimberly Fontes, senior communications manager Mondelēz International, told BuzzFeed.

“Such foods can also temporarily color stool,” she added.

You might remember a similar situation in 2015 when Burger King launched a Halloween Whopper. The sandwich contained a green food coloring that led to some people having green bowel movements.