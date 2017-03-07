City of Rutland elects new mayor

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) – One Of the men responsible for recently bringing Syrian refugees into Rutland is out of a job.

The people of Rutland elected a new mayor after the town was divided on the issue. With a total of over 2,000 votes, David Allaire is Rutland’s new mayor.

Some voters said Allaire speaks the language of community members.

“I feel he is a very intelligent person, right for the job,” supporter Daniel Austin said. “He has some really great ideas, and I like the fact he’s not wanting to raise taxes.”

“I feel like he’s more for the people and not for himself,” supporter Kristen Hewitt said.

Some said their decision to vote out Mayor Christopher Louras was his actions behind the Syrian refugees program.

“I think there was a lot of, I don’t want to say deceit, but just not being forthcoming with information to the general public,” Hewitt said.

But those that do support Louras said he was placed in a tough spot.

“You know, we can always armchair a quarterback and try and second guess how things were done, but I think that he did the right thing, and I think it was going to be difficult no matter what he did,” Louras supporter John Atwood said.

The newly elected mayor celebrated his victory at Kelvan’s Restaurant and said he hopes he will change Rutland for the best.

“What I’ve been telling people is one of the first things I want to do is open up the doors to city hall and the mayor’s office and make sure that they feel comfortable and they know that the mayor is going to be acting out in the open,” Allaire said.

Allaire said changes won’t happen overnight, but he wants his main focus to be bringing life back to downtown Rutland.

“There’s a lot of vacancies here, downtown,” he said. “We want to concentrate on the economy, but it’s going to take some time to put my team together and just figure out how to get everything together.”

Allaire will be Rutland’s 36th mayor. His official start date will be March 15.