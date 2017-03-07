Albany hosting its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Albany is hosting its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday.

The parade is a long running tradition that is now in its 67th year.

As always, it’s aimed at being family-friendly, police will be out in force to make sure things don’t get too rowdy and to enforce open container laws.

The parade route starts on Central Avenue and continues east on Washington Avenue and State Street.

The first marchers step off at 2 p.m.

Road Closures:

North First Street between Broadway and Van Rensselaer Avenue

North Pearl Street between Wolfert Avenue and Emmett Street

Broadway between Wolfert Avenue and Emmett Street

North Second Street, eastbound at Broadway & eastbound and westbound at North Pearl Street

North Third Street, eastbound at Broadway & eastbound and westbound at North Pearl Street

Lawn Avenue, westbound at Broadway & eastbound and westbound at North Pearl Street

Bonheim Street, eastbound at Broadway & eastbound and westbound at North Pearl Street

Lindbergh Avenue, eastbound at Broadway & eastbound and westbound at North Pearl Street

There will not be any parking restrictions for this parade.