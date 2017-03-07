Albany Diocese allows meat to be consumed on St. Patrick’s Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Irish Catholics can still enjoy their traditional corned beef dinner on St. Patrick’s Day, even though the holiday falls on a Friday during lent.

As Catholics observe this holy time leading up to Easter, many are looking to the Albany Diocese for guidance before observing another holiday.

“A lot of folks follow that tradition for lent they give up meat on Fridays,” Frank Bolognino, of Roma Foods in Latham, said.

That posed a dilemma for Bolo-Nino, whose family business is butchering meat.

“It’s about a three-week process to cure the meat and it comes out beautiful.”

It’s all in preparation for St. Patrick’s Day.

So customers like Ed can fill up with their favorite but on this St. Patty’s day, which happens to be on Friday, It doesn’t just have to be strictly veggies and cabbage without the corned beef.

Bishop Scharfenberger is making an exception.

“I figured I’d take away that anxiety. We’ll still observe so if you want to eat brisket you can do that.”

“Who am I to argue with him,” Ed, a customer, said.

“I thought they would come through,” Bolognino said.

Just in case they didn’t, Bolognino was ready for plan B.

“I was prepared to do a Saturday St. Patty’s Day in the event that they didn’t have the reprieve from the bishop.”

With the blessing of the bishop, the tradition lives on with a small tweak.

“The law basically says Catholics are not to lightly excuse themselves from this obligation,’ Bishop Scharfenberger said.

So during this time of prayer and penance bishop is asking Catholics to give up meat either the day before or after the 17th.