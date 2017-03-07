Adam Levine and Maroon 5 spotted grabbing Death Wish Coffee in Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A big star in a small town. Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine was spotted Monday on Broadway in Saratoga Springs.

The musician, singer and coach on the reality singing competition show “The Voice” stopped into Saratoga Coffee Traders with his Maroon 5 bandmates twice on Monday.

In a post on their Facebook page Monday evening, Saratoga Coffee Traders said the band stopped in specifically to pick up some Death wish Coffee. In fact, Levine told the baristas Death Wish was one of the best cups of coffee he’s ever had.

The coffee shop described the band as “gracious, kind, and grounded,” and says they even gave out some concert tickets to the baristas on duty.

Levine and Maroon 5 are in town to perform at the Times Union center Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.