Fonzi–neutererd male, approx. 6 years old…. malti/poo

HE IS BLIND. fonzi plays and can find his way around just fine once he knows his environment.

fonzi came from a private home, where he seems to have been neglected–full of flea dirt, matted, etc.

he loves to be cuddled like a baby and would make a wonderful companion for someone who would like a furbaby to love.

Capital District Humane Association 518 664-3450 or 783-5214